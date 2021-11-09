Once again our two local U.S representatives have shown contempt for our nation’s security and the rule of law. To no one’s surprise, representatives’ Fred Keller and Dan Meuser voted not to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for declining to obey a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Keep in mind that Bannon was already arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, defrauding donors, only to be later pardoned by Donald Trump. The attack on the U.S. Capitol building was the first of its kind since the War of 1812. Yet the majority of Republicans in Congress simply aren’t interested in the investigation of the attack. Even though the extremists were shown waving Trump, confederate and Nazi flags while being televised for the entire world to see. While beating police officers resulting in some deaths, smashing windows and destroying property, their main objective was to not only murder both the Speaker of the House and vice president, but also overturn the outcome of the Presidential election by halting the counting of the electoral votes.
Apparently Keller and Meuser don’t see these acts as serious enough to warrant an investigation. Unfortunately, that also comes as no surprise since the two congressmen supported invalidating Pennsylvania’s ballots. Ironically, both Keller and Meuser won re-election though. Apparently to them, if the Republicans win, the election is legitimate. But if Democrats win, the votes should be overturned.
These two, along with every other congressman swore an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and to protect it from enemies both foreign and domestic. Maybe they should start taking their jobs seriously.
Hopefully the Justice Department will send U.S. Marshals to have Bannon to be questioned at the hearing and to obey the rule of law.
Just as the dates of Dec. 7 and Sept. 11 are etched into the memories of every American, so to should be Jan. 6, 2021. It was not only an attack on our Capitol building, but the foundation of democracy.
The Republican party is not so much a political party anymore, as it is a one-man cult. That in itself goes against everything this nation stands for. Which is why Trump lost not only the presidency, but the Senate and House of Representatives as well. Not since 1932 have the Republicans lost in such a convincing way. Yet, Herbert Hoover had some things that Donald Trump will never have; the honesty to accept his defeat and the integrity to wish his successor well.
Robert McKinney,
Sunbury