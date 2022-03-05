I read with surprise Mel Benjamin’s “My Turn” article (“Electric Vehicles are a Joke”, Feb. 23). His descriptions of arduous 3-day, 1,200-mile journeys, with 10-hour charging sessions requiring overnight hotel stays, were the “joke.” It’s clear Mr. Benjamin has no personal experience with EVs.
We have owned a Chevy Bolt EV for 4 years. When traveling, our charging sessions are about 45 minutes, which we spend having lunch. I find charging stations on my PlugShare app and plan accordingly. With a range of about 250 miles for the Bolt, however, we rarely have to charge our car on the road.
EVs produce about a third the carbon emissions of a gas-powered car. The U.S. Department of Energy reports that EVs, with their 85-90% efficiency, use about 60% of the energy they generate to power their wheels, whereas gas-fueled cars use only about 20%. Owners of gas-powered cars are, in essence, wasting 80% of their fuel costs!
As for maintenance, we only bring the Bolt in once or twice a year for changing the cabin filter or rotating the tires.
EVs are just so much fun to drive! They accelerate so quickly that there is no problem pulling out onto the highway or changing lanes in traffic. Plus, the Bolt has a roomy cargo area that accommodates almost anything we need to transport.
Fun, roomy, inexpensive to fuel and maintain, the EV is an easy step toward a more livable world. Gentlemen, start your electric engines…zero to 60 in 6 seconds!
Kay Cramer,
Liverpool