Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 634 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA BLAIR CAMBRIA CAMERON CENTRE CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA ELK HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LYCOMING MCKEAN MIFFLIN MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND POTTER SNYDER SULLIVAN TIOGA UNION WARREN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTOONA, BERWICK, BLOOMSBURG, BRADFORD, CLEARFIELD, COUDERSPORT, DANVILLE, DUBOIS, EMPORIUM, HUNTINGDON, JOHNSTOWN, LAPORTE, LEWISBURG, LEWISTOWN, LOCK HAVEN, MANSFIELD, MIFFLINTOWN, MOUNT UNION, RENOVO, RIDGWAY, SELINSGROVE, SHAMOKIN, ST. MARYS, STATE COLLEGE, SUNBURY, WARREN, WELLSBORO, AND WILLIAMSPORT.