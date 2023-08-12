It was good news to see such a quick response from officials within Central Keystone COG to reports that some of its contracted inspectors were carrying firearms during inspections, a practice that was unknown to municipalities. Local officials sound like they wanted more information from the recent dialogue, and they are probably justified in those thoughts.
The fact that someone from Keystone Central COG said something was a step in the right direction after no one responded to The Daily Item’s questions for two weeks.
As reported in Sunday’s Daily Item, some local municipal leaders were surprised to learn that some inspectors had weapons while surveying properties. They weren’t against it, per se, because they understand how tension-filled some building enforcement contacts can be. They were more frustrated to not know the practice, however limited, was going on.
James Emery, a code enforcement supervisor for Central Keystone COG, told members of Selinsgrove Borough Council this week that building inspectors only carry firearms on the job on rare occasions. He said they will also receive firearm training.
“We have come into some situations where there are no police officers and we don’t feel safe,” he told the council, adding the agency is “looking into” firearm training.
Both sentiments are correct. There are large swaths of the counties Central Keystone COG serves that don’t have municipal police. Just consider Snyder County, where Selinsgrove, Shamokin Dam and Middleburg have their local police. The rest of the county, stretching from McClure to the south of Port Trevorton, is covered by state police, housed in the barracks located in Selinsgrove.
Elected officials continued to voice some concerns after this week’s discussion, calling this week’s response vague. We agree with that sentiment, too.
Selinsgrove Borough solicitor Robert Cravitz said Emery provided no details about the firearm training or about the armed COG employees, other than that building inspectors don’t carry weapons into residential and commercial properties in communities that have police protection.
It is worth noting, Selinsgrove Borough Manager Lauren Martz said her office has never received any complaints from the public about code inspectors from Keystone Central. So it seems like they are doing the job.
But doing the job also requires a level of communication that has, so far, been lacking.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.