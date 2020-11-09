A partnership that seems like a marriage made in heaven is starting to make a difference in Montour County.
Bucknell University’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is partnering with Montour County’s DRIVE — Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy — to form Startup Danville, a business incubator that replicates a similar, highly successful enterprise in Lewisburg.
The business incubator has been open since March in the DRIVE office building along Railroad Street in Danville at the site of the former Metso Minerals complex.
Bucknell’s SBDC has a history of success launching businesses in the region. The center “provides confidential no-cost consulting and educational workshops to individuals” and also gives “entrepreneurs the knowledge and skills they need to start and grow successful businesses.”
In addition to the consulting, the SBDC can help businesses bring innovative products to market thanks to its relationship with Bucknell, host a series of training events and, perhaps as important as anything, a terrific set of networking opportunities.
Partnering with SBDC “brings to the table a deep understanding and ability to work with entrepreneurs, and provide them with technical assistance and guidance that’s certainly beyond the scope of what DRIVE is able to do,” said DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman.
“They will allow us to engage with businesses that are at a different level,” she said. “A lot of what DRIVE typically does is industrial development. Large business development. In teaming up with SBDC, it is another prong in economic development. Entrepreneurs, start-ups... those are the large businesses of tomorrow.”
Since March, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, four members have emerged out of Startup Danville, which is focused on health care and technology innovations.
“The pandemic has served to highlight the critical need for innovations being fostered by this initiative,” says Bucknell SBDC Director Steve Stumbris. “Throughout this project, SBDC educational programming, advisory services and expanded office space will be targeted toward entrepreneurs who are working to foster innovations in health services delivery and sustain the health of the community.”
