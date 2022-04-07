Our justice system works best when all factors tied to any situation are taken into consideration.
So it’s good to know that here in Pennsylvania, the state Supreme Court and those who work within the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC) are taking important steps to more fully understand the various issues that could affect individuals with autism and intellectual disabilities who become involved with the justice system.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently announced that it has created a task force focused on these issues, and Union-Snyder President Judge Michael H. Sholley and Snyder County Children and Youth Services Director Jennifer Napp Evans will be among the members.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty noted that one in 44 children, and one in 56 adults in Pennsylvania, are diagnosed with autism.
“We need to move to a place where everyone is accepted and celebrated for who they are and offered the help they need, when they need it the most,” Justice Dougherty said.
The effort started about two years ago when the Supreme Court formed a first-of-its-kind partnership with the state Department of Human Services to help judges better understand the necessary evaluations required for diagnosis, treatment and services for people with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
More than 200 judges attended the first in-person training session, held in 2020, indicating the interest and the need for the courts to focus on ASD.
The initiative was later expanded to include a virtual listening tour to hear more about the challenges faced by medical professionals, service providers and those with autism as they seek access to the justice system.
“We learned so much from our listening tour — identified challenges, discussed experiences and committed to working together to find solutions — but what we really learned is how much work there is to be done,” Dougherty said.
The newly-formed task force will focus on what the justice system can do to better assist people before they enter the court system, AOPC officials note.
“If we can provide support to a child before they are court-involved and put a plan in place to help that child and their family before they continue down a challenging path — that’s a life changed and a family saved,” he said.
To underscore the effort, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has designed April as Autism Acceptance Month, encouraging judges and court staff to offer their support.
On Tuesday, April 12, all court-related personnel and members of the public are invited to wear blue clothing, the universal color associated with Autism Acceptance Month.
“We want everyone to know that when you enter our courtrooms from Erie to Philadelphia, everyone is welcome, everyone is seen, heard and accepted, and there’s no better feeling than that,” Dougherty said.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.