Fifty-two days after the start of 2023 and 35 days after Gov. Josh Shapiro was sworn in as governor, members of the state House of Representatives finally returned to Harrisburg on Tuesday to address the first piece of legislation under consideration in this new session.
Following three special elections this month to fill vacancies in Allegheny County, Democrats now have a 102-101 voting majority, the first since 2010.
House Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Berks County, scheduled four regular session days for this week, resuming a special session to specifically and exclusively consider a constitutional amendment or legislative proposal to open a two-year-window, enabling survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits in cases in which the state’s statue of limitations has expired.
Former Gov. Tom Wolf authorized the special session for the week after lawmakers in both the state House and Senate were sworn into office on Jan. 3. Neither chamber made any headway. The House stalled on Jan. 9, the special session’s opening day.
House Democrats, who are now in the majority, say they are ready to go.
“The House Democratic Caucus is eager to reconvene in special session this week where it will be singularly focused on creating the path to justice for survivors of child sex abuse that they deserve,” Nicole Reigelman, spokesperson for the House Democratic Caucus said on Monday.
“The chamber will finally be at its full complement, ensuring that every Pennsylvanian has a voice in this important debate.”
A spokesman for the House Republicans did not respond to our message seeking comment.
Forward progress on this or other measures could bog down in the days ahead, however. Speaker Rozzi has pledged to consider no other legislation until the House advances the special session measures and no other legislation is even capable of consideration until the House approves operating rules that will determine how the chamber will run this session.
Pennsylvania residents, who through their tax dollars support the nation’s second-largest state legislature and the nation’s third-highest paid state lawmakers, deserve much more than partisan gridlock.
