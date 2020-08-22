For all that we bear the burden of a president who actively tries to be a bull in a china shop, we are nonetheless in a political campaign that is anything but chaotic. Whether we look at Donald Trump’s approval ratings, or the national polls of the race between him and Joe Biden, or polls in swing states, it is remarkable how little change there has been over the course of many months — and in the case of the approval ratings, over the entire course of Trump’s presidency.
Take the approval ratings first. The Real Clear Politics (RCP) polling average shows approval of Trump’s performance, over the entire course of his presidency, has never topped 48 percent, and is mostly in the 42-45 percent range since the beginning of 2018. Trump actually dipped below 40 percent approval during much of 2017, but has not been below 40 percent since then. And the same pattern holds for most individual polls: Fox News, for example, found approvals ranging from a high of 49 percent to a low of 38, but the vast majority of readings were in the low 40s.
Or consider the “horse race.” Again, the RCP average shows stability: Biden only once in 2020 has dropped below 47 percent and Trump has never reached 46 percent. The margin on any given date runs in a range from 6 to 10 percent, with few outliers on either end. Again, take Fox News as an example of an individual poll: Biden has led Trump consistently through 2020, except once in April when the poll found a tie. Excluding the single tie, margins are mostly in the range 8-12 percent.
The pattern of stability holds for the major battleground states. Biden has held the lead in each of the battlegrounds, usually by a bit less than the national polls. Trump has led briefly in some of the battlegrounds, but the pattern of the Biden lead is nonetheless general. Take my home state of Pennsylvania: Biden has never dropped below 46 percent, Trump has never reached 45 percent, and margins have mostly run in the 4-7 percent range. In Florida, Trump led narrowly and briefly in March and April, but overall, Biden holds a lead in the 3-8 percent range. The other battlegrounds show similar patterns: Biden leading, narrowly but consistently.
Why is there so little change? I suggest that this election (even more than most cases of presidents seeking reelection) is set to be a referendum on Donald Trump, and most everybody has already made up their minds about that. The minority of 40-45 percent of voters who support Trump constitute a rock-hard base: Most of them will never abandon him. Conversely, few of the 50-55 percent who disapprove will ever vote for him. That leaves at most around 5 percent of the electorate who might be persuadable, and that’s not enough to change the outcome. The chances of another Electoral College surprise like 2016 are minimal because we see the same stable pattern of Biden leads in all the battleground states. And state pollsters have made adjustments since 2016 to minimize the risk that they’ll be surprised again.
For all the sound and fury of the campaign, it seems we are on a steady, predictable course to November. If the twin cataclysms of the pandemic and the economic collapse haven’t changed the pattern, it’s hard to see what could.
John Peeler is a retired Professor of Political Science and Latin American Studies at Bucknell.