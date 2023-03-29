During a budget hearing Monday in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, a session called specifically to discuss state police operations and the budget required to support them, lawmakers tried to get the recently confirmed state police commissioner, Col. Christopher Paris, to give his views on safe firearms storage proposals, extreme risk protection orders and the availability of body armor for civilians.
Fortunately, the 24-year state police veteran from Lackawanna County, who now leads the 10th largest police agency in the United States, didn’t bite.
State police would want a “seat at the table” when gun legislation is under consideration, Paris said in the response to the lawmakers’ questions, but short of having the opportunity to read and examine specific bill language, he opted to withhold comment.
“We’re a law enforcement agency, we’re not a legislative agency” Paris told state Rep. Tim Brennan, D-Bucks County, who sought his position on the “operational difficulties” of civilian body armor.
In other words, lawmakers make the law, police serve to enforce it.
It was a refreshing reminder to stay on the task at hand — in this case, a $1.6 billion budget proposal that supports the 6,500 enlisted and civilian employees and the 4,740 state police troopers who serve more than 3.3 million residents across 36,000 square miles.
Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal includes funding for a new police academy complex, the hiring of 384 new troopers through four cadet classes and the purchase of 270 new fleet vehicles and radio systems.
The governor is also asking lawmakers to reduce state police budget’s reliance on the Motor License Fund — “gas tax” money intended for road and highway investments — over the next five years with the goal of eliminating it as a state police funding source by the 2027-2028 fiscal year.
“This is a win-win,” the governor said in his recent budget address. “It’s common sense. The men and women of law enforcement get certainty that their funding will be protected for the long term and the Commonwealth gets more money to invest in infrastructure.”
Clarity and focus on the state police mission — “to seek justice, preserve peace and improve the quality of life for all” — will be necessary as Paris, who was nominated by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate earlier this month, steps forward into a turbulent social justice environment.
By all indications, he is more than ready. In addition to his 24 years of law enforcement experience, Paris is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Scranton, a graduate of Temple University Law School and a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy. He holds licenses to practice law in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and is an active member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association.
We wish him the best in his new, important role.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.