State troopers in Troop H — the Carlisle barracks — have started a 60-day trial run that involves all on-duty officers using body-worn cameras in an effort to create a list of best practices ahead of a full rollout. The move creates levels of accountability for law enforcement and protection for the troopers and the citizens they serve.
On Monday, Col. Christopher Paris, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, discussed the rollout, designed to ensure department readiness for implementing body-worn cameras statewide. Paris said when the 60-day window concludes, the department plans to implement body-worn cameras at all of its 87 patrol stations, including the three in our area: Selinsgrove, Stonington and Milton.
The state police implementation comes on the heels of several Valley police departments already adding cameras and data storage to their toolboxes, including those in Sunbury, Northumberland, Mahoning Township and Buffalo Valley’s regional force. These programs are not cheap, but they are worth the investment in taxpayer dollars.
State officials noted Carlisle was selected for the trial “because its geographic area is representative of the communities served by the Pennsylvania State Police.”
“The public rightfully expects their interactions with police be safe, respectful, and constitutional, and I believe the use of body-worn cameras demonstrates that the Pennsylvania State Police is committed to providing faithful and honest law enforcement services,” Paris said. “In addition to providing transparency and accountability, body-worn cameras document evidence in criminal cases and present opportunities to enhance training, just like the mobile video recording cameras we began using in patrol cars two decades ago.”
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), a review of a similar pilot program within a local police department in California wearing body cameras showed the use of force incidents and citizen complaints against police officers reduced by 50 and 90 percent, respectively.
There are countless reasons why these technological tools are vital assets for police, investigators and the general public. If used correctly, the system creates a level of accountability for everyone. More and more, police stops are recorded by someone with a smartphone. Having body camera footage creates a safety net for all Pennsylvanians and those who interact with law enforcement personnel.
