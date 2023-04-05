Let’s just say there is room for improvement in the levels of cooperation that local elected leaders — including those in the Central Susquehanna Valley — extend to neighboring municipalities on shared, collaborative efforts that cross jurisdictional boundaries.
Perhaps that’s why Gov. Josh Shapiro is proposing $1.5 million — a 266 percent increase — for the state’s Municipal Assistance Program, which provides grants to encourage local governments — townships, boroughs, cities and counties — to work together and share resources designed to make some governmental functions more efficient and cost effective.
The governor unveiled this proposal during his recent budget address and mentioned it again on Monday during a discussion of funding for police, first responders, firefighters, EMS providers and 9-1-1 operations during a visit to the Altoona Fire Department.
The Municipal Assistance Program provides 50 percent funding grants to projects that forge new partnerships with local governments, agencies, non-profits and the private sector “to advance community and economic development and encourage regional cooperation and delivery of services,” program guidelines state.
“Projects should advance performance-based initiatives which produce identifiable results and provide consistent and positive returns on investment for taxpayers.” Program guidelines also encourage the use of new approaches and methods, as well as modifying operations or decision-making, if it helps achieve results that would otherwise be unattainable.
The program is administered by the state Department of Community and Economic Development, which could award grants for up to 50 percent of the costs for approved shared services or community planning projects. All shared service efforts must involve two or more participating municipalities or governmental entities.
The other half of the funding would come from the grantees with at least 25 percent of the total cost funded through non-state sources.
Far too often, good ideas for collaborative efforts that could improve efficiencies or reduce costs are knocked down or blocked by municipal boundaries.
Within a changing and challenging economic climate, elected governmental leaders have an increasing responsibility to consider proposals that extend beyond municipal borders if they support their residents by offering new opportunities, producing results and reducing costs.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digtital Editor Dave Hilliard.