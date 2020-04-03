We have some good news to share today with those who love to fish or climb into a canoe or kayak for some fun time on the water.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced last week that it will receive a $670,000 award from the federal government to help provide more opportunities and points of access to waterways bordered by private land.
The award, from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), will boost the state’s Public Fishing Access and Conservation Easement program. Under this program, first launched in 2005 in Erie County, landowners are invited to enter into easement agreements with the state to formally allow people to enter their land in order to reach the banks of waterways.
“This project will yield numerous conservation benefits while supporting recreation and economic development on private lands in Pennsylvania, said NRCS State Conservationist Denise Coleman just after the award was announced last week.
A public fishing easement is a voluntary and permanent legal contract between the landowner and the state Fish and Boat Commission, according to literature published by the commission. It provides a corridor in which people can walk along a stream bank or wade into the water for the purpose of fishing or to launch a non-motorized boat.
The size and shape of the corridors vary, but they generally extend about 35 feet in width from the stream embankment.
Landowners retain all rights to their land and may cut trees or make any other improvements to the property. The easements do not require landowners to allow other activities, such as hunting, trapping, camping and hiking, and owners are free to post restrictions on these activities. Owners also retain the right to have anyone acting unlawfully to be removed from their property.
The Fish and Boat Commission marks easement corridor boundaries with signs asking anglers to respect the landowners’ rights and not to trespass outside the corridor boundaries. Waterway Conservation Officers also conduct periodic patrols along public access corridors.
The intent is to open more portions of waterways for fishing and boating access “in a way that respects the rights and gains the support of private landowners.”
The Fish and Boat Commission notes the program is designed to benefit private landowners and anglers. “This cooperative approach guarantees that generations of residents and visitors will be able to reap the economic and recreational benefits of a trophy fishery,” the commission writes.
The Pennsylvania award was included in a package of $49 million in funding to 27 states. The goal across the nation is to ensure quality public fishing access waterways, and we look forward to reporting more on the efforts as the program continues to expand.