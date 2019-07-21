I spend my days working to conserve and protect the beautiful land I fell in love with as a child. Pennsylvania’s rolling hills, vast green forests and wealth of waterways are gorgeous and inspire a deep connection to nature.
Having lived in several Pennsylvania counties over almost three decades, I’ve benefited from parks and outdoor spaces around the commonwealth.
I cherished my childhood adventures in Ridley Creek State Park in Delaware County, have fond memories of family picnics at Valley Forge National Park, loved hiking through the waterfalls at Ricketts Glen State Park during my college years and now enjoy spending my weekends in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia.
Our state’s natural treasures need continuous protection and I feel proud to work alongside public servants every day to conserve our beautiful public lands.
Thank you to all the park professionals, public servants, Friends of Park groups, environmental advocates and dedicated individuals who work to keep our parks clean, well-funded, and beautiful.
Happy Parks and Recreation Professionals Day!
Jessica Bellwoar,
Philadelphia
Conservation Associate, PennEnvironment