Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe early. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.