The eyes of the nation have been on Pennsylvania for several weeks now and especially since polls closed on Tuesday mainly because we all saw this coming.
State officials have faced mounting criticism about the election, both in terms of how the counting is going, and the status of still incoming mail-in ballots.
The situation was entirely self-inflicted and avoidable because lawmakers on both sides allowed partisanship to get in the way of something that was incredibly simple.
There is plenty of blame to go around, but the primary source of contention now isn’t the counting of votes and how it changed the complexion of the state’s race over the last few days.
Ballots received through the mail were not permitted to be processed until Election Day after partisan wrangling. The reasons are many, but an original window to begin canvassing ballots three weeks early was cut to three days by legislation in Harrisburg.
Additionally, Republicans added other restrictions, including banning drop boxes and requirements for poll watchers. The bill went nowhere; Democrats, led by Gov. Tom Wolf, viewed the elimination of drop boxes as a deal breaker. Closer to the election, state officials stretched the window to receive mail-in ballots for three days, which the state Supreme Court approved and the U.S. Supreme court punted.
While we can argue the point of the additional three days to collect ballots later — the courts likely will — the bigger issue is the lack of pre-canvassing and counting, and the fact that some counties — including Montour — didn’t even start counting until Wednesday.
Florida, a state with more than 11 million votes, allowed pre-canvassing and counting to begin weeks ago. Florida election officials got the overwhelming majority of their count done Tuesday, enough for The Associated Press to call the state for President Trump, and its critical 29 electoral votes.
Pennsylvania could have and should have started early.
Because of the rules in place, pundits expected President Donald Trump to have a huge lead in Pennsylvania early in election night because the president urged his supporters to vote in person. They also predicted, as we have seen, that lead would dwindle as the mail-in count started and continued amid threats of lawsuits, protests and the president’s premature declaration of victory early Wednesday morning.
This was entirely predictable. We all knew what was coming and allowed it to happen.
The bottom line right now: Count every valid ballot as quickly and accurately as possible. And use the moment as a learning toll to improve the system in the commonwealth.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.