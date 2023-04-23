It was a privilege to speak to the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area last week as part of their Educational Forum.
The topic was one I am somewhat familiar with: Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Law. Far from an expert on the state’s laws, I guess I am nuanced enough to know what I need to know and smart enough to lean on people who know the rules a lot more than I do.
Earlier this year, in writing a commentary for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association for Sunshine Week, the genesis of the nation’s Freedom of Information Act and Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Law came more into focus for me. It was surprising, or maybe not when you consider how difficult accessing public information can be, how stingy officials are with information that should be accessible to everyone.
Prep for the talk tagged as “Why Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Laws Must Be Changed” by the League, started with the premise that something must be wrong to require change.
When working on the talk, three immediate problems jumped out: The system can be complicated if you don’t know what you’re doing; it can be expensive, both in terms of time and money, if you have to fight an appeal; and the system isn’t punitive enough.
The system allows for response time in answering requests, which makes sense. There is a five-day window for an agency to respond to the initial request — those are five business days. It’s probably 50-50 that from that five-day start, those with the records will ask for the allotted 30 business days to respond to the request with the records. If those records are denied, there are 15 days to appeal, then another 30 to respond. That’s about 85 calendar days before you may or may not get the records requested.
That is why the first tip before filing a RTKL request is to just ask. Many entities understand the records are public and may hand them off.
Second, going through the appeal process if denied can be costly. The Daily Item spent thousands of dollars fighting two records requests in the past four to five years to bring potentially wasteful spending and wrongdoing to light. It was worth it to us to fight what were inevitably public records.
But not everyone, certainly most regular citizens that have just as much a right to the record as anyone, has the financial means to fight for a record someone deems isn’t public. One of the few meaningful changes to the state’s law since it rolled out is that the burden to prove a record isn’t public falls on the agency, rather than the requestor proving it is public.
Finally, unless settlements come outside of the Office of Open Records, the penalty for violating Pennsylvania’s RTKL is essentially non-existent: $25. There have been a handful of settlements and fines since the program rolled out more than a decade ago, but they are few and far between.
Daily Item reporter Francis Scarcella uses RTKL requests more than anyone I know. For someone who isn’t a lawyer, he knows plenty. I asked him what needed to be changed. “The Right to Know laws are not in the best interest of the public,” he told me. “They protect the people with the information.”
On the surface, the state’s right to know laws are beneficial. If petitions are filed correctly, and followed through to the end, the information should be handed off. Too often, the default setting for agencies maintaining the record is delay, delay, delay.
And perhaps that is the biggest thing that needs to be changed.
Email comments to bbowman@dailyitem.com