In the wake of technical issues and expensive fixes plaguing the implementation of the 911 emergency communication system in Northumberland County as well as radio coverage problems in other parts of the region, officials in Montour County have made a wise decision to consider joining the PA-STARNet communications system currently being built by the Pennsylvania State Police and state Office of Public Safety Radio Services.
Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn said the new statewide system, started in the northwestern corner of the state in 2017 and scheduled for completion here in Central Pennsylvania within the next two years, should greatly improve emergency radio communications.
State officials note that it will offer seamless communication between local and state agencies, including the state police. Montour County officials have scheduled a meeting for Aug. 22 to discuss joining the system.
Plans to build a new statewide radio communications infrastructure gained momentum from numerous technical and reliability issues emerging from the existing state police radio system.
In 2016, the state police, on behalf of the commonwealth, contracted to build a new system using proven “P25” radio technology, and construction began in 2017.
The plan was to build a reliable radio communications grid for the state police that could be shared with numerous other state agencies — such as the Pennsylvania Game Commission, PennDOT and others — as well as with county, municipal and local law enforcement agencies.
In Senate Resolution 237, adopted on Jan. 29, 2018, state senators encouraged local law enforcement, public safety and emergency services agencies to link their regional 911 communications centers to the transmission system.
“The Pennsylvania State Police and the Office of Public Safety Radio Services seek to share services, capital investment and infrastructure among state agencies and local municipalities in an effort to maximize capital investment, minimize public investment and drive taxpayer efficiencies,” the resolution states.
The five-year construction plan started in the northwestern region of Pennsylvania and moved to the southwest region in 2017 and 2018. It then rolled east toward Harrisburg and Philadelphia in 2018 and this year, and is set to expand into the northern tier and across Central Pennsylvania within the next two years.
A tower on Shade Mountain in Snyder County will transmit to all of Snyder County and a large portion of Union County, according to technical mapping. Transmission towers to cover other parts of the Central Susquehanna Valley have yet to be built.
The state game commission, PennDOT and state police are reportedly testing and communicating over the system in other parts of the state, where equipment has been installed and activated.
As the Senate resolution notes, seamless emergency communications and interoperability between state and local law enforcement and first responders is vital. Montour County officials are serving their citizens and taxpayers well by exploring and considering this collaborative effort.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.