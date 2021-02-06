Another big day for traditional large gatherings means another call for vigilance in battling COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control is recommending we avoid large gatherings for the Super Bowl this weekend. It’s another tough sell, but please do what you can as we slowly emerge from the pandemic.
Perhaps, if everyone is on their best behavior this weekend, it might be the final time the recommendation is made.
“You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with, you just don’t know if they’re infected,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said. “So as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”
So call one of the local restaurants or bars with Super Bowl specials — check out Thursday’s Applause section for a list — and stay home for a small party.
Maybe we can gather at Easter. Or for Memorial Day or Independence Day.
But to make sure we have some semblance of normalcy months from now means some more sacrifice this weekend.
