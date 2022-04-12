Thank you to the reporters of The Daily Item for uncovering the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way throwing away $138,000 to host a concert.
I didn’t think the United Way was in the concert business, and I believe that money could, and should, have been used in other ways to benefit people in the community.
The sad thing is that when all of us in the community realize how crazy this is, some may not want to contribute their hard-earned money any longer.
I believe GSV United Way shot itself in the foot.
Shelly Paul,
Northumberland