Valley students are closing in on the end of the most normal school year in three years. One of the highlights of all year-end activities — prom — kicks into high gear this weekend, bringing with it the required reminders to have fun, but maintain a required level of safety.
Over the next two weekends, 11 proms will be held across the region. Five this Saturday and six more next weekend, followed by Shamokin and Mount Carmel in the coming weeks.
The celebrations are milestone moments for students who have been through a lot over the past 26 months. More than half of their high school careers were interrupted by remote learning, ever-changing mitigation, limited crowds for sporting events, spring musicals and the cancellation of field trips and other extra-curricular activities.
They deserve a party, to let their hair down and have fun in as safe a manner as possible.
The website familyeducation.com correctly summarizes that the primary concern for parents regarding prom and formals isn’t financial, rather it is “risky behaviors associated with proms.”
Whether that be underage drinking or drugs, dangerous driving habits from new drivers and other poor choices, there are dozens of potential pitfalls that can quickly spoil a memory. It is also important for teens to be reminded about being a good passenger, to avoid distracting inexperienced friends behind the wheel.
Among the top tips from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration for teen drivers:
n Pay attention: Distracted driving, especially texting or using social media while driving, is common among younger drivers. Of the 3,166 people killed in distraction-related crashes in 2017, 229 were teens 15 to 19 years old.
n Slow down: Speeding was a factor in about one-third of all fatal crashes involving a teen driver.
n Stay alert: Prom usually ends around midnight, and after-parties can end much later. Reach your destination before the exhaustion hits.
n Buckle up: Roughly half of young drivers who died in motor vehicle crashes in 2017 weren’t wearing seat belts. Driver, make your passengers do the same.
n Drive sober: The NHTSA noted that under no circumstances should high-school prom-goers drink alcohol. But if you have consumed alcohol, hand your keys to a sober driver so you can get home safely.
The final few moments of a high school career are filled with unforgettable memories. Make sure they are all positive memories you can talk about at class reunions for decades to come.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Bill Bowman.