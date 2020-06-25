Regaring Atwood Ross’s letter to the editor, “Get back to church,” (June 19), I cannot see sitting far apart and wearing a mask in church. Pray before going in and ask God to let us be free from spreading the virus. God will be with us, have faith period, but attend a church following the guidlines.
He is not showing any remorse for folks in Texas, Florida, Virginia, Arkansas and other states.
A 66-year-old Virginia pastor, age 66 and a bishop of the Evangelistic church, died from the virus. The bishop’s wife tested positive. The bishop did not follow social distancing and avoid large gatherings.
In Arkansas, a pastor, his wife and dozens of church members were infected with virus. The pastor said he pushed the envelope too far, ignored social distancing and large gatherings guidelines. Multiple churches across the United States had similar results despite warnings from the CDC.
Attend a church that has common sense virus protections. Stay safe, participate in keeping your friends, family, neighbors, and others safe.
William Albertson,
Milton