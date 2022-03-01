Educators in the Line Mountain School District are making smart curriculum decisions that will provide long-term benefits for their students by investing an estimated $1 million to expand STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) programming.
Technology education instructors Jared Haas and Joe Kahl, along with about a dozen students, presented their plan to the Line Mountain School Board during a public meeting last week.
They outlined the location and equipment needed to introduce additional technology education courses, the renovations necessary to turn the existing space at the high school into a STEM lab and the need for a third faculty member in the department. Money obtained by the school district through COVID-19 relief allocations is being used to drive the effort.
“Our main focus is to expand the program so students are better prepared for the track they take, be it college or tech school or right into the workforce,” Kahl said at the school board meeting.
“Our goal is to provide different paths the students can choose and provide more classes they would be interested in where they could gain some knowledge before they move onto their next level. In addition to that, we’re going to focus on STEM and cross-curricular lessons, talking with the math department and science wing, and make sure all our courses and information work together with everyone to ensure everything is in line with state and national standards.”
STEM education is designed to put an emphasis on practical skills that prepare students to be successful in their future careers.
The National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF), an organization that recognizes and celebrates inventors and works to promote creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship, writes that STEM’s “focus on hands-on learning with real-world applications helps develop a variety of skill sets, including creativity and 21st-century skills,” which include media and technology literacy, productivity, social skills, communications, flexibility and initiative.
“Other skills attained through STEM education include problem solving, critical thinking, creativity, curiosity, decision making, leadership, entrepreneurship, acceptance of failure and more,” the NIHF writes. “Regardless of the future career path considered by these children, these skill sets go a long way to preparing them to be innovative.”
The current technology education program at Line Mountain includes architecture; computer arts design; energy, power and transportation; metallic process and non-metallic processing. The future STEM programs would include engineering, robotics, plastics and polymers, green energy, 3D modeling, automated manufacturing, product design and development and practical construction.
All of this promises to be exciting, challenging and inspiring for students of all ages. That’s what education is all about.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.