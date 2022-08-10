When my niece graduated from high school, she had little interest in continuing her education. With encouragement, she enrolled at the Montgomery County Community College, and it was there that she decided to pursue further education.
Following the completion of her studies at the community college, she continued to live at home and enrolled at Temple University where she earned a degree in art education. She was employed as a teacher in the Norristown School District until her recent retirement. Yes, the community college was a stepping stone to her future.
I have a brother who also attended the Montgomery County Community College, after serving an enlistment in the U.S. Navy; and he also earned a teaching degree, but, from West Chester University. After working various jobs during his life, he retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. The community college was a stepping stone to his future, too.
Many years ago, the beautiful Laurelton State Center was closed. The state is now in the process of closing its White Haven facility, and the buildings at the Selinsgrove State Center are fast falling into a state of disrepair. Will it be the next state facility to close?
These local state facilities would make excellent community colleges that would enable high school graduates who wish to live at home and continue their education at a greatly reduced financial burden.
Did you know that the state is in the process of lowering the corporate state income tax rate? Unfortunately, we have seen too many elected officials and the courts cater to the corporate interests while the number of students continuing their education has dwindled. Could that be the reason why we now have a shortage of trained workers, teachers, etc.?
Stepping stone tuition-free community colleges and public universities are much more important for America's future than any corporate tax cuts at the federal or state level.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove