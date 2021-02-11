President Biden has revoked the Mexico City Policy, and those of us who are pro-life need to tell him we strongly disagree with this action. The Mexico City Policy states that U.S. funds cannot be used for oversea non-governmental organizations that perform or promote abortions. Now that the policy has been revoked, some of our tax dollars will go to overseas organizations that perform or promote abortions.
Email the president through the White House website at https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact and also notify your congresspersons, but please remember not to personally attack the president. Over the past several years we have witnessed far too much anger and hatred directed toward individuals while neglecting debate on the issues themselves.
Let’s stick to the issues. Helping poor people in developing countries to kill their unborn children is not the way to provide needed aid. Moreover, American taxpayers should not be forced to be complicit in actions they deem morally wrong. The current administration sees abortion as a human rights issue, and so it is.
This reversal of Mexico City violates the right of the unborn child to be born and the rights of American taxpayers to freedom of conscience.
We need to speak out because there are more similar policies about to be implemented within this country. Sending an email or letter or calling the White House would be good. Encouraging other people to do so as well would be even better.
Ellen Matragrano,
Danville