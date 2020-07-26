What we value as individuals influences the decisions we make, and we filter information accordingly. If your value system puts a premium on playing the system to maximize your wealth, power and influence, you, as a privileged inheritor of wealth just might pay someone with greater aptitude to take college admission tests for you so you could enter a prestigious school.
You might have your family doctor conjure up a condition which earned you a physical deferment to avoid military service (without which your life might be on the line with no prospect of significant individual gain, and with the added benefit of having no negative impact on your golf game!)
You may have learned that a code of conduct based on maximizing the general good won’t necessarily put dollars in your pocket. You may conclude that doing onto others as you’d like others to treat you is for sissies and losers, and not as effective as attacking perceived adversaries and doing all you can to push all your accumulated advantage at the expense of other suckers not similarly inclined.
If your business acumen is lacking, so that even though you’ve been able to work the system, stiff subcontractors and fail to deliver to customers, you’ve still had to file several business bankruptcies to secure your individual wealth. Having done so, you may conclude that image is more important than substance, and that the political arena, where you can make gutter ethics work for you, is the best place to spend your senior years. What would you have to lose?
If you learned from your dad that racial discrimination was an acceptable way to make money in the real estate market, you might carry similar prejudices into your own adult life, finding people of color and immigrants easy targets for your wrath, allying yourself with others similarly inclined to hate rather than tolerate or celebrate.
No surprise then, when you’ve successfully conned a big enough but still only a minority of the electorate to seize presidential power, you’d continue to so operate. First order of business: Lower taxes for the wealthy (including yourself) so that they will support you in future attempts to hold power. Second: Continue to value short term advantage over lasting, science-based choices, to decimate the environment and collect campaign contributions from those who benefit from deregulation. Third: Start to creep toward authoritarianism, attacking press freedoms, packing the courts, claiming to support law and order, but only when the rules are applied to others, rather than to your corrupt brothers and sisters in arms.
What happens when a pesky little virus throws a wrench into your plans? Try as you may, calling a virus names won’t reduce its impact. Ducking the responsibility that comes with the position of power won’t fool all the people all the time. Best to lay groundwork for forcibly retaining power: Even in times of pandemic, posture as if voting by mail, something you yourself do, will taint the outcome of future elections. Send federal storm troops uninvited to cities which would be disinclined to vote for you in any case, distracting from your inept performance and rallying the base of your supporters who have elevated their incomprehensible preference for you to religious zeal. What do you have to lose?
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.