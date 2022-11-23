As we celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday I have a wish for all people. I wish that everyone takes some time to truly reflect on what in their life it is they’re thankful for. It seems easy enough even if there are many things going on causing massive anxiety. Yes we are being priced out fueling our cars, heating our homes and affording food due to progressively weaker leadership but we all have things to be grateful about.
We have as a society forgotten that, because we are more concerned about what others have and we don’t. When you reflect on what is good on your life take a moment to realize it’s OK to be happy and not hurt by perceptions of what you think society demands.
I will show you how easy it is. In my life I’m blessed with a strong faith, a loving wife who is much more than I deserve, loving children and grandchildren, sisters, nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law who are good and loving people and a job that I truly enjoy.
If you have all of this you have as I do a great life. If you have any combination of these things you’re still doing well. Please take a moment first as we celebrate Thanksgiving to do this and hopefully it will evolve as it has for me to a daily occurrence. Happy Thanksgiving!
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury