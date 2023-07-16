Another $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was allocated last week when Northumberland County Commissioners presented $50,000 to 22 municipalities.
It’s another round of funding made available to government entities across most levels, school districts and local businesses, designed to offer life preservers in an effort to continue the emergence from potential financial distress created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest money handed out in Northumberland County is to be used for improvements across the municipality, emergency services and to battle blight without forcing tax increases to accomplish these vital goals. County commissioners also set aside some of the COVID rescue money to purchase body cameras for the sheriff’s department, upgrades for county records, and Northumberland County Courthouse improvements.
“The underlying goal of this was to keep municipal taxes low and allow special projects to be completed,” Northumberland County Chief Clerk Nate Savidge said. “This money will help get these completed without costing any extra tax money to be used.”
All projects require a 50 percent match from the respective municipality. Awarded municipalities are required to execute a grant agreement prior to receiving funds, according to commissioners.
Millions of dollars have been handed out already locally, and millions of dollars more are still available.
Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties received a combined $34.95 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to distribute. Tens of millions was also made available to local schools and businesses.
The funds, according to the federal guidelines, “may only be used for costs incurred within a specific time period, beginning March 3, 2021, with all funds obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and all funds spent by Dec. 31, 2026.”
This money has proven, in many instances to provide invaluable safety nets, offering services and project updates that might not have happened without tax increases.
Separate rescue funds distributed millions of dollars to schools, which local districts have used to upgrade technology, add summer sessions to help students close learning-loss gaps, add staffing and expand online learning options. It might take longer to realize the impact those investments have made, but they feel like money well spent.
It is important for the stewards of these funds to spend them wisely. These one-time boosts are taxpayer-funded and come with an additional level of scrutiny that they are spent wisely, something we are already seeing might not be the case with some early returns on the Payroll Protection Program rollout.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.