It was surprising to hear the GOP response to President Biden’s State of the Union speech, given the poor showing the GOP had at the Midterms.
Instead of attempting to appeal to swing voters — independents & other open-minded voters in both political parties- with a discussion about policies, the response was aimed squarely at the GOP’s extremist base — white, males who feel entitled to a well-paying job, free of competition from “outsiders,"
regardless of their educational level simply because they were fortunate enough to be born in the US.
This was evident by the negativity of the GOP response, criticism of all things Democratic Party, and the inclusion of buzzwords like woke, CRT and socialism designed to emotionally charge the GOP base.
This strategy did not work at the midterms — consider how badly Mastriano lost here in PA — further validating the accusation that the GOP “does not get it.”
On the other hand, as one commenter pointed out, perhaps the GOP was afraid not to stick with its appeal to the GOP extremist base, lest they draw the ire of our ex-president with its resultant death threats from said base.
Peter Engstrom,
Danville