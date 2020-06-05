I am not black. I have no right to tell people of color how to protest. I have no right to tell them how to handle a problem that my race has created for them.
I do not know the lives they’ve lived, or the problems they’ve faced because of their skin color. As an ally, I can spread awareness for them, use my privilege to let it be known that change is coming. 2020 is the year of justice.
So I ask anyone with the same privilege as me to open your minds. Watch the videos. Understand that you cannot speak for people of color but you can support them.
Adults, please acknowledge that this is not the same world you grew up in and that that is okay.
Mindsets have changed and yes it’s better than it was 60 years ago, we know.
But it’s still not good enough. All lives can’t matter until black lives matter.
Alexis Latterman,
Sunbury