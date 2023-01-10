First, thank you David Faust for your letter which appeared in The Daily Item (Nov. 2). And just why — because it has finally answered the question I have been asking since my first letter to this newspaper back in August last year – specifically, just why am I, a 74 year-old retired senior, living on Social Security, in one of the richest school districts in rural Pennsylvania, still required to finance the education of children of other individuals who have actually chosen to have children?
As explained quite clearly in your letter, it is because this state’s legislators have chosen to finance our public school systems with an outdated and regressive property tax system rather than implement a much-fairer, graduated income tax system. And, as you also explained, this system could likewise be used to eliminate Pennsylvania’s flat-rate personal income and sales taxes which unfairly burden working class taxpayers and senior citizens while rewarding wealthy taxpayers, including many of those same legislators.
And while I completely agree with you that our Harrisburg politicians are primarily at fault for this situation, there are others who have to share some of the responsibility. For example, our local school board and school administrators, who have remained completely silent about this entire situation.
I recently submitted a list of seven questions that I asked someone in the Lewisburg School System to respond to with answers. And just what has been the response to date? Nothing, absolutely nothing but complete and total silence.
One has to now question why. Why the silence when working families and seniors are being hurt by the current school financing system, and especially when a much fairer option is available? It’s now time to hear from our school superintendent and school board president regarding this subject. These individuals are paid by taxpayer money. They have an obligation, not only to their students, but also to us. Sadly, their silence only helps perpetuate this outdated and regressive property tax system.
And when has silence ever solved any problem?
Jack L. Fisher,
Lewisburg