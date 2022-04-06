We hear so much from the Republicans how bad Democrats are, especially how bad President Biden is doing. So, I would like any Republican to tell me when a Democrat president:
1. Has been impeached twice in a 4-year term. First time for the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress and the next time for inciting an insurrection to overthrow our government.
2. Tried to bribe (Ukraine) and request a foreign country (Russia) to interfere in our election.
3. Bragged about grabbing women.
4. Built an incomplete wall along our Mexican border and told us that Mexico would pay for its construction. (How did that one turn out?)
5. Separated children from their parents with little or no means of reuniting them. After four years they were still housed in tents and cages.
6. Refused to admit that he lost an election by more than eight million votes.
7. Instigated more than 60 lawsuits declaring fraud that were thrown out of the court system for lack of evidence.
8. When, a respected media, tracked more than 40,000 lies and misinformation made by a pathological lying president to the American people.
9. Did not concede losing and hand over the office with a peaceful transition of power.
10. Told us a virus, COVID-19 and its mutations, would just go away, and we now have more than 80 million cases and almost a million lives lost to its spreading and deadly potential.
Finally, told the “Big Lie” that he won the election and incited an insurrection that prompted an attempted coup to put him back in power. An attempt that harmed and even killed people, desecrating the American flag by using it as a weapon, damaging our Capitol building.
And now there are those who would put this kind of a person back in power to preside over our country. Who are these people and how can they call themselves Americans? You know, Americans, like those in this country, our country that President Reagan referred to “as a shining city upon a hill whose beacon light guides freedom-loving people everywhere.”
We need to take back our country and build it back better. A new election is coming this November. Let’s turn out, vote, and show the world that America is still that “shining light.”
Ron Baker,
Lewisburg