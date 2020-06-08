Government, business and economic development officials can do one of two things following the announcement that the former Sunbury Textile Mills plant will close down in August.
They they can mourn the loss and prepare for the detrimental economic fallout or they implement a full-court press in search of a new owner within an industry that had been showing solid growth in the United States for a decade prior to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Let’s go for the latter.
There’s no question that it was a stunning announcement on Thursday morning. David Swers, president and COO of Custom Fabrics and executive vice president of Glen Raven, which operates the Sunbury facility, announced that the company would close the plant complex at 1150 Walnut Street Extension in August due to the economic impact of COVID-19. The plant closure will end the employment of 102 people, Swers said.
“After a thorough analysis of the market and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our company and our global manufacturing footprint, this difficult decision was made to streamline operations and support the long-term position of the company,” he said.
That may be the situation at this point for Glen Raven, but perhaps not every company in the American textile industry, which employed more than 594,000 workers, generated more than $76.8 billion in manmade fibers, yards and fabrics, apparel and sewn products and attracted $2.04 billion in U.S. capital investment in 2018, according to the National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO).
“It has been an amazing year for the U.S. textile industry,” said Marty Moran, the former chairman of NCTO during its annual meeting on March 21, 2019, in Washington, D.C.
“Thanks to its productivity, flexibility and innovation, the U.S. textile industry has cemented its position in the global market,” he said. “In 2018, the value of U.S. man-made fiber and filament, textile and apparel shipments totaled an estimated $76.8 billion, this is an uptick from the $73 billion in output in 2017 and an increase of 12 percent since 2009.” He also noted that American investment in fiber, yarn, fabric and other non-apparel textile product manufacturing was up 79 percent — from $960 million in 2009 to $1.7 billion in 2018.
Perhaps some of that investment could find a home in Sunbury at a former silk mill with a rich history in the textile industry dating to 1896. Founded in 1954, the current facility specializes in decorative upholstery fabrics targeting the design community and luxury furniture manufacturers for residential and contract applications in the hospital, restaurant and health care industries.
The former Sunbury Textile Mills appears to have a lot to offer any potential buyer, not the least of which is a strong and dedicated workforce.
“Believe it or not, I had a phone call from someone today interested in that plant,” Sunbury City Administrator Jody Ocker told members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee on Friday, the day after the closure announcement. “I don’t want to say too much, but I arranged and connected them to the owners so they could take a look at it,” she said. “We’re hoping for a good positive outcome.”
Indeed, there is some time, and there is hope.