Poor old Joe Biden has been under fire because of his age. No question that he is no spring chicken, but don’t get hung up on age. Us older folks (I’m 76), even though our physical limitations have increased, are still very capable of serious thought and consideration. The proof is in the record of important legislation recently passed by Congress and signed into law. Legislation aimed at helping the average American and strengthening of our country both internationally and fiscally.
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which provides many important protections recently passed. At last, Medicare can negotiate the price of drugs. Republican legislation forbade such negotiations. They were more concerned with corporate profits than senior citizens. The IRA also places caps on costs. The IRA seriously addresses the climate crises after many decades of delay. The rich and the billion-dollar corporations will finally have to pay a minimum tax. Taxes that apply the wealthiest who have had their taxes chopped many times over the years by their paid for legislators.
We now have further protection from firearms. We finally have funding for infrastructure improvements so needed for decades. Who can forget Trump’s promised infrastructure week and great health care program? The CHIPS law will provide a boost for our economy and national defense. Microchips needed for countless consumer products and defense equipment. Current shortages and dependence on foreign sources have created serious problems including inflation.
Those in our military who suffer the long-term consequences of exposure to toxic substances during their service have had relief extended. COVID relief helped millions suffering from the consequences of the pandemic and the Trump recession. This is a great list of accomplishments for the Biden Administration.
Why, when the Republicans controlled both houses of Congress, didn’t we get legislation on infrastructure and healthcare? Republicans beginning with the leadership of Newt Gingrich turned away from their responsibility of governing to a quest for power and doing the bidding of their rich and corporate patrons. The only thing they promoted were tax cuts, tax cuts that go to the richest while spreading a few crumbs to the average American. They cut taxes as they increased spending and the debt exploded. They do a great deal of blaming but do not offer constructive policy changes.
Both parties have not always dwelt in the land of straightforward and honest pronouncements, but the R’s have descended to the lowest level of dishonesty and conspiratorial thinking imaginable. Bush’s persistent creation of lies promoting the Iraq War ran counter to intelligence reports and sank to a new level. Republicans starting back in the Clinton years learned that a lie will be believed if you told it long and loud enough with an echo from Fox and other right-wing media. Most everything coming from Trump is a lie. Truth only happens by accident. For a year and a half we have had to endure lies about Trump’s failed election. Lots of talk on the courthouse step but zero evidence in the courtroom.
The Republican Party is motivated by anger, bitterness, resentment, ignorance, violence, and racism. Trump didn’t introduce the party to these positions, but he has exploited and amplified them. Now with no concern for the violence that may follow, we face the destructive words about the proper, justified search at Mar-a-Lago and the increased funding for the IRS. The FBI presented evidence to the court and received a legal search warrant. Trump is now just an ordinary citizen just like Clinton, Bush, and Obama. They have no legal right to hold classified government documents. The FBI is simply doing its job to protect us. Defund the FBI? How absurd. How come the FBI was OK when they investigated Hillary? You can believe in the rule of law or support Trump. You can’t do both.
The IRA included increased support for the IRS. The lie that they will come after ordinary citizens and with AR-15’s is totally ludicrous! The bill restores money to this important agency whose budget has been cut over the years. The agency will be more able to deal with backlogs and go after tax cheats like Trump.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.