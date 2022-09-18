Pennsylvania’s general election is a little more than seven weeks away and top election officials across the commonwealth, across all political spectrums, are still begging for the same easy fix that they say would greatly increase voters’ confidence in the final, timely count.
Heading into the 2020 presidential election, it was apparent that Pennsylvania was going to play a significant role in determining the overall outcome. Ahead of that race, officials pleaded to prepare the flood of mail-in ballots for counting ahead of time. Not to begin counting, but to begin preparing them to be counted in the days and weeks ahead of Election Day, a practice called pre-canvassing.
The answer was no then, which led to the still ongoing debacle of never-ending attacks on election integrity by the individuals that started the fire in the first place.
Election leaders are sounding the alarm again because a similar experience is likely following the Nov. 8 election. On that night, the nation will again focus on Pennsylvania and two key races for governor and U.S. Senate.
Right now, it feels like we won’t know the winners. In fact, acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said last week “We are not going to have unofficial returns on election night in Pennsylvania.”
This means there is a chance for a repeat of what happened in 2020. As has been written in this space before, five days before the 2020 election, FiveThirtyEight — a data-driven analysis website — predicted nearly exactly what would occur in Pennsylvania. Because Democrats use mail-ins at a far higher rate than Republicans, FiveThirtyEight wrote “less than half of Biden’s votes would be in by 3 a.m. on election night, whereas around 70 percent of Trump’s would be reported” because mail-in counts were not finalized or in some cases even started. They predicted Trump would have a huge lead, one built on 60 percent of the total vote counted. “But over the course of the next few days ... Biden would win two-thirds of the remaining votes, which would precipitate a 21-point shift in the overall margin from 3 a.m. on election night to the final result.”
Pre-canvassing would allow election officials to get ahead of the game, to have tens of thousands of votes ready to be counted when the polls open, rather than begin the arduous process on a day when they are also juggling election duties.
“If we did have that ample pre-canvassing period I think it would help with confidence in our election results. Everybody wants election results sooner,” Chapman said. “Until we have that, I think we just have to manage expectations as best we can.”
So be prepared to wait on election night again, another self-inflicted headache that can and should be avoided.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.