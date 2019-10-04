This is in response to Dan Meuser’s Sept. 30 opinion piece, “Opportunity lost.”
His hyper-partisan essay illustrates a lost opportunity to demonstrate to us that he is in Washington to solve our nation’s problems, not to simply pour more fuel on the partisan flames engulfing this country right now. Each of Congressman Meuser’s sentences is crafted to score anger points with his base and incredulity with those of us who see another side to his arguments. Keep stoking the divide, deepening the “us vs. them” rhetoric, reducing complex issues to vicious sound-bites, and watch what happens to our country.
All of his highly disputable talking points lead up to the Congressman’s last sentence that implores all of us to be outraged about the impeachment inquiry.
Outraged by the impeachment inquiry? Congressman Meuser, surely you know this: No one is above the law, including the president of the United States. Someone suspected an alleged national security impropriety by the president. There is a mechanism for reporting and handling it. Congress is mandated with oversight responsibility for the executive branch. An inquiry was set in motion to explore if there is a basis for impeachment. Why lead your constituents to outrage?
With such a critical loss of faith in our public institutions, I believe our elected leaders should be doing everything they can to hold this country together by following the Constitution and established protocols. Instead we get this. Opportunity lost, indeed.
Ginny Mazzei,
Benton