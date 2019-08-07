I’ve been in the waiting rooms of county assistance offices. I’ve heard the conversations of the people asking for help: Families of veterans who suffer from their loved one’s PTSD from the trauma of war, people whose food is running low at the end of the month even though they hold more than one job, families with kids with special needs and no way to pay for the therapy or medication their children need. We hear laid-off workers with fewer options for re-hire because of slow-moving economic development in our Valley and see the devastation of addiction when people thought they were only medicating their back pain.
It is deeply offensive when David Rowe places blame for addiction on the “eroded family unit.” Yes, strong family bonds are necessary for health and support through hard times, but blaming ordinary men, women, and even children for poverty, issues with disability, or lack of affordable medical and mental health care is not the fault of any family. What creates stronger bonds? More investment in families like livable wages so parents don’t need to string together more than one job and have more time for children and investment in access to education that improves the health of a community. Technology infrastructure like broadband promotes the economic growth of a region.
The special election for the 85th District coming up on Aug. 20 will raise our region and set it on a path to more prosperity and give support to area families, not blame them. As a physician, Jennifer Rager-Kay took an oath to do no harm.
She supports families and understands their needs. I ask the citizens of the 85th PA State District to send Dr. Rager-Kay to Harrisburg for the families of the Valley.
Sharlene Gilman,
Selinsgrove