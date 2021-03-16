Did I really read your article “Governor seeks overhaul of Pennsylvania’s highway funding” correctly? Specifically, that our Turnpike Commission paid $652 million in interest and borrowing costs last year — half of its total revenue, and more than its total operating costs for the year? Even worse, turnpike tolls have doubled in the last 12 years.
Really?! And just how does any governmental entity do that to the point it is now $14 billion in debt? Has the Turnpike Commission ever heard of a budget and adhering to it? And just how is any government entity continually allowed to mismanage its organization over the years to the point it racks up $14 billion in debt?
I really don’t need my accounting degree to figure this one out: It’s because our inept Harrisburg politicians that permit them to do so. They apparently don’t care. It’s only somebody else’s money the Turnpike Commission is spending. Seems our politicians are content with just kicking the can down the road.
And just why would they care if this state eventually defaults on its financial obligations and goes into bankruptcy? Sadly, that would only give them even more reason to increase taxes, fees and highway/bridge tolls.
It is past time for Harrisburg politicians to start doing their job. Start requiring state entities to establish justifiable-cost budgets, and then strictly adhere to them, even if it means large administrative cost cuts. It’s time to focus on costs, not just new revenue.
And if they don’t, start firing the people at the top of the Turnpike Commission, and work down. That’s the way private industry deals with incompetence. It’s this level of incompetence that gives government its well-deserved negative reputation.
Likewise, we taxpayers have to start doing our job. Otherwise, nothing much changes, except it will get even worse.
Call your local state representatives and senators, and tell them we’re now going to hold them accountable for correcting this malfeasance or they will soon lose their jobs. It’s your money they’re spending.
Jack Fisher,
Lewisburg