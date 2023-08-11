The Gelnett Trust is an unbelievable resource for the Borough of Selinsgrove and, as such, it is imperative that it be administered consistently and equitably to qualified organizations. This is foundational in its mission. Sadly, the finance committee of the Selinsgrove Borough Council has forgotten these foundational principles and has moved the goalpost consistently over the last 24 months.
From 2018 to 2023, I served as a finance committee member, and as treasurer for the Regional Engagement Center (REC). During my tenure, I watched the council transition from proud REC supporter to an insurmountable obstacle to necessary Gelnett funding:
n From 2018-20, REC funding was approved.
n In 2021, REC funding was approved but council limited funds to support borough residents only
n In 2022, only partial funding was approved, and the council requested a “refund” of money used in the previous year to support non-borough residents.
n In 2023, REC funding remains unapproved as requested.
So, I ask, why the change? Why did the goalpost move? The council claims that the Gelnett Trust cannot support the staff, food costs, building expenses, or other operational costs necessary to safely perform the REC’s crucial community programing.
Confused? So am I. The funding requests from 2018 to 2022 all included funding for staff, food costs, building expenses, and operational costs — and all were approved. Consistency is key, and we can all see that the council has been anything but consistent over the last 24 months.
I implore the council to stop moving the goalpost — if not for the REC, for other local nonprofits — so they can have a clear understanding of the lens that their own grant requests and expenses will be viewed through.
Tyler Shields,
Selinsgrove