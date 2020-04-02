Within the past two weeks — a time when millions of Americans were advised or ordered to remain inside their homes to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic — the Federal Bureau of Prisons transferred 38 federal inmates from other states to the U.S. prison complex in Allenwood, Union County.
A group of 32 inmates from Oklahoma City was moved to the Allenwood complex last week. One of those inmates exhibited signs of illness and was tested for the coronavirus. Another busload of six out-of-state inmates was transported to Allenwood this week, prison officials said.
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12, is speaking out.
“Clearly the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) cannot, and is not, keeping sick inmates from moving across the country,” said Keller, whose congressional district includes the Allenwood complex and the U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg. On Tuesday, Keller introduced a bill in Congress to halt all transfers of federal inmates across the United States during the virus outbreak.
Indeed, it’s difficult to understand why officials at the Federal Bureau of Prisons would even allow such reckless actions that endanger the lives of their own prison staff members, their families and other inmates to occur during a national health crisis. It comes at a time when Pennsylvania’s Department of Corrections has quarantined inmates to limit their exposure.
Keller said he was informed by BOP Director Michael Carvajal last week that the bureau was bound by law to continue transferring inmates.
“I don’t think (the BOP) needs legislation, but I’m holding them accountable,” Keller said, referring to his new bill.
Shane Fausey, national president of the Council of Prison Locals, an organization representing more than 30,000 unionized staff members of the Federal Bureau of Prisons in the United States and Puerto Rico, noted that the BOP should be following the health guidelines medical experts have been repeating every day for weeks.
“The only way to stop the virus is to stop the movement of people,” Fausey said, adding that he is appealing for more protective gear for federal prison staff members and has called on the BOP to be more open with the public about its policies.
We join his call, urging all federal, state and county governments to ensure that every prison staff member has the information, training, tools and equipment they need to keep every person safe, and that most certainly includes banning the transfer of inmates until the dangerous coronavirus outbreak is deemed to be under control.
