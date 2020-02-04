Without fail we’ve come to expect Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters, along with Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler and Chuck Schumer, to gaslight raging fires of false smears against President Donald Trump. Abetted by left-wing media flame-throwers, their notorious plot is to overthrow our duly elected president. They assassinate his character and that of anyone who works with or for him.
The master propagandists are hard at work not unlike the Seven Dwarfs. Pound, pound, pound away, merrily singing as they build their false facades. On camera, Schumer warned Trump early on what the FBI and CIA could do to him were he not to follow their insider D.C. script. He was right. They’re a more serious threat against our president and republic than Russia.
Left-wing U.S. agents have plotted his overthrow since early 2016 and falsified warrants to spy on his campaign thanks to DNC propaganda. The impeachment-related “so-called” whistleblower is one of them. With many webs of criminal deceit, they continue to pursue Trump. Only President Trump could withstand all these lawbreakers’ cabals.
They, not Trump, are the conspirators, the delusional, the deplorable. Thank God for the common sense of decent Americans and of the president.
Prosecute rogue agents. Stop persecuting Trump.
Karen Roberts,
Shamokin Dam