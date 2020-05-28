A sad and infuriating story emerged this week in Northumberland County — the report of criminals stealing money from an elderly couple from Coal Township.
Unfortunately, the telephone scam and fake story about their family member that cost the couple more than $5,000 was similar to others that occur millions of times across the nation every year, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
Fortunately, there is information and guidance available to help recognize and immediately stop these crimes.
The scam used to trick the local couple is a common one. The man and his wife, who are both in their 70s, received a telephone call from a person who claimed to be their grandson, telling them that he had been in a traffic accident in New York, got into a physical altercation with another driver and was now in jail.
The couple asked why his voice sounded different and the caller said he had injuries to his lip and a broken nose. A second person then joined the conversation, convincing the couple to wire $5,250 to post bond and get their grandson out of jail.
The couple tried to reach their grandson by phone with no success. Therefore, they theorized, he must be in New York. A local banking official advised the couple that this appeared to be a scam, but the couple said the man on the phone was very polite and appeared to be genuinely concerned about the welfare of their grandson.
After the money was wired, the couple learned that their grandson was working locally and not in New York. The criminals then called back repeatedly and recorded a message, laughing about getting their money.
The FTC received more than 3.2 million similar reports last year, and “imposter” scams — crimes committed by people who pretend to be calling from the government, a well-known business, a romantic interest or family member with an emergency — were among the highest reported incidents.
Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark, who is investigating the local case, noted that most of the information used to trick the couple was publicly available on their Facebook page, including phone numbers, along with names and nicknames of relatives. The district attorney’s office advises all citizens to exercise extreme caution when communicating on social media. Avoid divulging private and confidential information that scammers can use against you. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be, or knowing a family member, take a few minutes to check with other family members or ask the caller a series of questions that only family members could answer.
The FTC also advises to never pay upfront for a promise such as a prize, debt relief, credit or loan offers, mortgage assistance or a job, and always avoid sending money through money wires or gift cards. Government offices and honest companies will never require you to use these kinds of payment methods, the FTC notes.
For much more information and helpful tips, or to sign up for free email alerts with the latest news and advice about scams and how to stop and report them, visit online — ftc.gov/scams — a website operated by the Federal Trade Commission.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial booard. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.