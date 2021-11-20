Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar was censured for posting an animated video that depicted him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword. Fellow Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York admitted the animation was a bad thing to post. However, she blames Rep. Nancy Pelosi for playing politics and having a double standard.
This is an example of the juvenile red herring argument that deflects the point of the issue toward a larger, indefensible issue. Instead of attempting to argue that Gosar’s action should be allowed (it’s a free country, boys will be boys, …), Malliotakis plays the “politics card” because she already admitted it was a bad thing to post. There is no adult excuse for his action.
When will adults retake charge of the GOP? Gosar’s action and the response from our Republican leaders is just one example of the lack of leadership, maturity, and ethics that we Americans used to expect from our federal government. Yes, Democrats have their share of unethical politicians in office; but our previous president has taken the Republicans to a new low where facts and truth no longer matter.
The Republican adults are stepping away from their responsibilities and allowing the unethical bullies to grab power without honest and ethical leadership.
Rep. Gosar has demonstrated just one example of distasteful bullying and fellow Republicans jump to his defense of “his rights to be a bully” instead of his responsibilities to the American people through the eyes of the Arizona interests.
Richard Orwig,
Selinsgrove