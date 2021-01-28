Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam provided an update Tuesday on the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, noting that there is a limited supply of doses from the federal government.
“Pennsylvania has not received enough doses to vaccinate the number of Pennsylvanians who need it, and that’s frustrating to all of us,” the governor said.
That’s true across the nation. Vaccine production continues to ramp up and roll out. There is not yet enough supply to vaccinate everyone who needs or wants a shot.
But according to data published Wednesday by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Pennsylvania has received 1,636,675 doses of vaccine and has administered 800,354 shots — 48.9 percent of its supply. A total of 141,304 people have received the full dosage of two shots and 659,050 people have received their first shot.
With a percentage of 48.9 percent of the available dosages administered, Pennsylvania ranks 41st in the nation, based on the percentage of distributed vaccines to the number administered, according to a ranking published by Becker’s Hospital Review, a media company that follows the health care industry.
North Dakota ranks highest in the nation at 86.73 percent and New Mexico is second at 77.61 percent of available supply administered to its citizens.
Other states in the top 10 are West Virginia, South Dakota, South Carolina, Connecticut, Utah, Michigan, Oklahoma and Kentucky, with percentages ranging from 75.61 percent to 61.05 percent.
“We know that Pennsylvanians are ready for the vaccine,” said Acting Secretary Beam, who just recently assumed her duties following the departure of former Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine after she was invited by President Joe Biden to join his administration.
“We ask for patience as the amount of the vaccine in Pennsylvania and the nation is limited,” Beam said on Tuesday. “We want to ensure that the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient, which is why we are taking a phased approach.”
She and members of the Wolf administration may want to look at what has been happening for the past two weeks in a neighboring state, where the Delaware Division of Public Health has teamed up with hospitals and health care systems, emergency medical services, paramedics, the Delaware National Guard and the state’s Department of Transportation to schedule appointments for eligible residents then stage large scale, drive-thru vaccination clinics. Delaware has now administered 53 percent of its available vaccine supply to those eligible under federal guidelines.
“It is incredibly disappointing that the national vaccine supply is extremely limited because states rely on the federal government to get the vaccine,” Gov. Wolf said Tuesday. “My administration is fighting to make sure Pennsylvania gets our fair share of doses. Our goal remains to ensure every Pennsylvanian who wants a vaccine can get one.”
We agree with the goal. Let’s do a better job achieving it.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.