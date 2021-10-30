Today’s Republicans must think it’s a good idea to pollute our streams and this is certainly true of the Pennsylvania Legislature’s Republicans. Citizens of Pennsylvanians relish in our state’s abundance of clean streams which have been protected by the state’s clean stream laws, but it seems these legislators favor gas and oil industry’s profits over our health and the health of our streams. They have sworn to uphold the state Constitution, but fail to recognize Article 1, Section 27 of the Constitution which states we all have a right to clean air and water.
In SB 545 and HB 1842 the Republicans want to allow the corporations to decide when and if one of their all too frequent toxic chemicals spills into our streams needs to be reported to DEP. They can poison us and the life of the stream and hope that no one will ever know. This legislation is an obscenity. Let’s be very clear, that to depend upon the decency and honesty of the oil and gas industry is irrational. They have proven again and again that profit is their only goal, and if they can be increased by destroying the environment and our health that is just peachy with them. You can bet that these legislators will have their hands out for their political bribes from the industry.
I know the frustration involved in calling our local legislators, but please call and tell them to oppose. Unfortunately, with our local legislators you can predict with almost 100 percent accuracy they will vote for corporate profits.
Jack D. Miller,
Lewisburg