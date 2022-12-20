On Dec. 7, the Daily Item published my letter disapproving of the outrageous call from candidate Donald Trump to “terminate” the Constitution, a remedy he seeks for his tedious, repeated, and utterly false claims that he won the 2020 presidential election. He does so despite around 60 failed lawsuits, the significant margin of votes against him both in terms of popular vote and in the Electoral College, and the observation of ranking Republicans, including otherwise-apologist, former Attorney General Bill Barr, that with respect to Trump’s Big Lie, there is no “there” there.
I was therefore a little surprised when on Dec. 8, a column from op-ed writer Marc Thiessen, who previously and consistently had been all-in for Trump during his presidency, and rarely offers favorable reaction to the person or policy of elected Democrats, astutely observed that Trump is “bat guano crazy” and “spinning out of control.” A closer read betrays Thiessen’s unprincipled embrace of the core Republican value of assisting the wealthy, electoral-minority powers-that-be at the expense of having fundamental principles or affinity for what serves the general voting public.
Thiessen disapproves of Trump’s simultaneous criticism for rulings against him (less a function of constitutional principle than the losing positions embraced by an egotistic, wealthy client) from the otherwise, highly-politicized Supreme Court, including the controversial three justices that Trump himself appointed. Thiessen praises the court, criticizing Trump for disrespect of constitutional principles supposedly served by the current court.
Apparently, yet again seeing Trump in late 2022 acting not much different than the self-serving, dishonest candidate/president Trump of 2016-2020) wasn’t enough to help Theissen transcend the recurring, Trumpublican ethos of “so long as they serve my pocketbook, the ends justify the means, higher principles be damned.” In short, while thus mistakenly seeing the court as “principled” rather than politicized (even a stopped clock is right twice a day), Thiessen ultimately reveals himself to disapprove of Trump’s most recent rants less because they are not based on principle, but rather because voters are finally wising up to Trump’s chronic dishonesty and lack of principle (other than self-service) such that he has become an un-electable liability. As such, Trump in 2022 no longer serves the right leaning overlords, like the Koch brothers, those big-spending contributors, architects and facilitators of the current Supremely Partisan Court.
So, good for you, Mr. Thiessen, for finally figuring out that the raving, self-serving weakness in Trump’s character renders him unfit for public office, past or future. Likewise, shame on you (and so many elected Republicans) for your feckless and yes, unprincipled, past support for him, revealing the self-serving willingness, so like him, to ride the Trump train so long it seemed personally profitable to do so.
Joe DeCristopher,
Lewisburg