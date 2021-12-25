Mr. Prentiss’s recent letter (Dec. 18) seems to identify the workplace where 10 employees deal with thousands of customers every week while handling bottles and money as a Fine Wines and Good Spirits state store. If that is an accurate reading we have his own story of how precautions work to protect people.
First the stores were closed, then they moved to limited capacity and total masking for anyone entering the store. Masks were worn and correctly if you wished to shop there! Plexiglass shields were at all registers.
Curbside delivery was another option to avoid contact.
As for touching money, which as he points out is dirty, I expect hand washing was already in place. Additionally, of course, unless you are prone to putting your dirty fingers into your mouth after handling money the risk of spreading infection is low.
That Mr. Prentiss and his team did not contract COVID would seem to have benefited greatly from these precautions. Perhaps instead of spreading doubt he could support others in staying healthy.
Willow Eby-Fischer,
Northumberland