It’s a right wing mantra that “The only thing that will stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” So said Trump, Cruz, and LaPierre at the NRA convention days after the massacre of elementary school children.
Unbelievably, numerous “good guys with guns” stood outside the classroom for over an hour while the killing went on. It has been reported that they hesitated out of concern that they would be shot. (Two had been reportedly wounded earlier.)
Clearly simply having a gun is not enough. The “good guys” need to be willing to use their guns and put themselves at risk to stop the “bad guys.”
Howard Woodring,
Lewisburg