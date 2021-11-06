Are we becoming a nation of 4-year-olds?
It certainly appears so. By now, anyone who pays attention to the news knows that the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon,” is code for swearing at President Joe Biden. The swearing is much more worse than “hell” or “damn.” Civil persons would not use the word in polite company.
The phrase started when NASCAR fans started yelling it and others started to drown out the vulgar phrase with “Let’s go Brandon.”
Since then it’s been heard in the halls of Congress, on airlines and elsewhere.
Can’t we in this country treat each other with some respect?
Some on the right have called it a “fantastic in-joke.” It’s disrespectful.
Let’s grow up.
John Huckaby,
Lewisburg