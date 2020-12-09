It’s been an eye-opener hearing national news pundits vilify President Trump supporters by wanting to name and shame them forever and telling them how wrong they are. Valley opinion writers are following suit in these opinion pages, which is of no credit to them. Bashing Trump supporters begets looking at Joe Biden supporters, and it’s not pretty.
Many of his supporters tolerate burning and looting businesses, attacks on outdoor diners, attacks on police. They claim the American flag is a symbol of oppression and burn them in the streets. His transition team education lead praised Communist China’s state-run education system. They also want to limit free speech, specifically “hate speech,” which is open to so many interpretations. That isn’t a slippery slope, it’s a free fall. By the way, did anyone else notice that the #MeToo movement ended when Joe Biden’s accusers of sexual misconduct stepped forward?
Biden supporters ban conservative speakers from their college campuses and favor of socialism. Personally, I tend to believe the first- and second-generation Black and Hispanic immigrants who fled socialist and communist countries. They lived it and recognize it in Democratic rhetoric. I can’t unite with cradle-born Americans who don’t realize what they have and think that socialism grass is greener. It isn’t, never has been, and never will be.
Here is a big picture as I see it: We had four years of an alleged “illegitimate” presidency, a bogus impeachment, what many believe is a bogus claim of Russian interference, and the media ignoring President Trump’s achievements and misrepresenting his words. A prime example of the latter keeps popping up in these pages, so let me put it to rest. Here is President Trump’s actual quote: “But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name…I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and white nationalists because they should be condemned totally.” In fact, in recent years President Trump denounced racism, all hate groups, and specifically neo-Nazis and white nationalists, approximately 23 times. He signed a joint congressional resolution condemning white supremacy, Neo-nationalists, and other hate groups. It all fell on deaf media ears and thus our uninformed opinion writers.
After pushing years of Russian election interference ad nauseam, I thought it odd that the 2020 elections were altogether free of it. No one reported on how that danger to our democracy was addressed, especially after all those media melt-downs. I doubt they even realize their flagrant journalistic dishonesty here. I doubt they care.
Given all of this, one has to admit to the plausibility of Democrats needing yet another anti-Trump strategy to force him out. Their answer: Don’t let a COVID catastrophe go to waste; Let’s change the way America votes. The media claims it was a perfect process even though ballot drop boxes were set on fire, ballots were found in garbage cans, and yes, dead people voted. They are ignoring and censoring the many poll workers now testifying in person to the major problems they’ve witnessed. Voter rolls around the country are often out of date, which is precisely why flooding the populace with ballots should never happen again. Absentee voting is the only way to go if not voting in person.
One final note, Whoopi Goldberg said President Trump’s supporters must “suck it up” like they did when Hillary Clinton lost. I totally agree. It’s time to begin impeachment proceedings against Joe Biden for lying to the American people about knowing nothing of son Hunter’s foreign business dealings.
Trump supporters don’t need any lectures.
Blandina Lecce lives in Selinsgrove.