Now that the May 17 primary election has passed and having been bombarded with 4 1/2 months of continuous television advertising by political candidates, I believe it is time that we get a referendum on the next ballot and a law passed to limit political advertising to 30 days prior to any election date (primary and general).
I literally have worn out the mute button on my remote in the past 4 months. Maybe the candidates could take some of the money they spent on advertising and contribute it to help lower the national debt or help some of the lower income people in their community or state (novel idea?).
I hope that someone with a far better ability than mine will take this suggestion to the next level and let’s put an end to this nonsense!
Craig McKibben,
Lewisburg