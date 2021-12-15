Now that the Penn State football season is all but over, I feel that it should be pointed out that the team has probably been defrauded of the National Championship! The referees were flagrantly corrupt and should be replaced, or better yet, eliminated. We can all certainly agree that for Penn State to lose five games, the system has got to be rigged!
Fans, we have all witnessed on live TV, the innumerable “irregularities” in games against Iowa, Ohio State, Illinois, Michigan, and Michigan State. These were crucial battleground swing games that allegedly were lost by a total of 21 points. Surely, the officials can “find” 26 stolen points and the outcome reversed.
Consequently, I am urging our state legislature to conduct a full “forensic audit” of these stolen games. This would be well worth the quarter mil or so that state Republican leaders could appropriate to examine the game footage. Chump change.
Stop the steal!
Bill Butler,
Pennsylvania Furnace